Beverly Ann Fleeman

July 29, 1940 - Dec. 23, 2021

WASHINGTON - Beverly Ann Fleeman, 81, of Washington, IL passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2021, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria surrounded by her three loving daughters.

She was born on July 29, 1940 in Bloomington, IL the daughter of Melvin John Joseph and Lorene (Forney) Serpette.

She married Kenneth W. Fleeman on July 1, 1962, in Meadows, IL. He passed away on February 24, 2017. Also preceding her in death were her parents.

Surviving are one son, Jeffrey Fleeman of Yuma, AZ; three daughters: Michele (Jeffrey) Strickler, Marnie (Keith) Grove, and Janet (Mark) Johnson all of Washington; nine grandchildren: Erika, Kailey, Brad, Jonathan, Carrie, Hannah, Jill, Ben and Katie; two great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters; two sisters: Ardys Serpette and Zelda Hinchee both of Bloomington, IL.

Bev worked as a licensed practical nurse at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center for over 30 years retiring in 1996. She was a member of Calvary Community Church in Washington and was involved with Women in Missions at the church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. She especially enjoyed baking with her grandchildren, sewing, quilting, and watching the University of Illinois play basketball and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Pastor Clayton Tinervin will officiate. Visitation will be one-hour prior to her service also at the funeral home. Burial will follow her service at Oakwood Cemetery in Metamora.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Calvary Community Church in her name. To share a memory or send a condolence to her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.