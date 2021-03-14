Beverly Jean "Bev" Miller

Dec. 19, 1928 - March 10, 2021

FORT WAYNE, Indiana - Beverly Jean "Bev" Miller age 92 of Ft. Wayne, IN formerly of Bloomington IL passed away 1:20 PM on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Brookdale Senior Living, Ft. Wayne, IN. Her funeral service will be 1:00 PM Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Rev. Trey Haddon will be officiating. Visitation will be 11:00 AM-1:00 PM Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington, IL. The family suggests memorials be made to Second Presbyterian Church, Bloomington, IL. The visitation and funeral will be limited to 50 persons at a time and everyone must wear a mask.

Bev was born December 19, 1928 in Bloomington, Illinois the son of Arthur J. and Frances Overfelt Nafziger. She married Robert Haney on June 10, 1950 in Bloomington, IL. He passed away September 30, 1977. She later married Harold Miller on November 8, 1982 in Waukesha, WI. He passed away July 31, 2000.

Surviving, her daughter, Patricia Haney Diggle, IL; two sons: Mark Haney, Oak Hill, FL, Scott (Judith) Haney, Ft. Wayne, IN; step-daughter, Janet Miller, Henderson, NV; three grandchildren: Ryan Haney, Madison, WI, Bailey and Kacey Haney, Ft. Wayne, IN; one step-grandson, John Hornbeak, Freeport, IL; four nephews and two nieces.

Bev is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers: Arthur Clinton Nafziger, Harold K. Naff, William D. Nafziger; three sisters: Evelyn Nafziger and Dorothea L. Ross and one nephew.

Bev has been a member of Second Presbyterian Church, Bloomington, IL since 1938. She graduated from Bloomington High School in 1946. Bev had worked at State Farm Insurance Company from 1946-1956. Bev had been active in Mobile Meals and was Treasurer 1978-2005. She served as an Election Judge for 35 years. She has been a member of the Order of the Eastern Star since April 10, 1962. Bev was a member of the Bloomington Emblem Club #432 since April 1, 1972, and serving as President in 1978 and as Secretary for 41 years. She served as the Supreme Treasurer of the Supreme Emblem Club 1990-1994.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com