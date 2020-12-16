Beverly J. Zazzara

Mar. 23, 1938 - Dec. 7, 2020

NORMAL - Beverly was a homemaker. She is survived by her husband, Louis J. Zazzara for 65 years; children: Lynn (Ned) Grabavoy, Tammy Sullens, Louis J. Zazzara, Jr., Nicholas Zazzara, Kim (Doug) Linde; two brothers and one sister. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Jo Ann Zazzara and brother-in-law, Joseph Rostowsky.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son; sister; and sister-in-law.

Interment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL on March 19, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. A luncheon will be after service.