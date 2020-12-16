Menu
Beverly J. Zazzara
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020

Beverly J. Zazzara

Mar. 23, 1938 - Dec. 7, 2020

NORMAL - Beverly was a homemaker. She is survived by her husband, Louis J. Zazzara for 65 years; children: Lynn (Ned) Grabavoy, Tammy Sullens, Louis J. Zazzara, Jr., Nicholas Zazzara, Kim (Doug) Linde; two brothers and one sister. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Jo Ann Zazzara and brother-in-law, Joseph Rostowsky.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son; sister; and sister-in-law.

Interment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL on March 19, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. A luncheon will be after service.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tootie it´s only 2 weeks since you left and I miss you so much we had a great 65 years love louie
Louis zazzara
December 19, 2020
Sorry for your loss Louis our thoughts are with you and your family
Dan&Kathy Albert
Friend
December 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I will always have her on my heart.
Darlene Harper
Sister
December 11, 2020
Sincere Sympathy to a BEAUTIFUL family ...
Words cannot express.....
Love & Hugs
Gloria D.
Gloria DeMarco
Friend
December 10, 2020
She was mom to everyone of us kids who ever entered the doors of the house on Lancaster. I cherish the memories of watching her make a big pot of simply the best spaghetti anywhere, and of her trying so patiently to teach me how to make frosting roses (as if she had nothing else in the world to tend to), and of her driving us to school on cold mornings (the steering wheel creaked, and I can hear it as if it were this morning). Heaven gained an angel. May she rest in peace. I send my heartfelt condolences to the entire Zazzara family.
Deb Casales
Neighbor
December 10, 2020
Grandma you will be missed. I will cherish our memories forever. Thank you for being such a great role model in my life. Love ❤ always Nicholas
Nicholas
Grand Parent
December 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences to the entire family and praying God’s love will comfort you during this difficult time.
Sincerely,
Tim Wojnarowski Family
Tim Wojnarowski
Friend
December 10, 2020
Beverly was a wonderful sister-in-law and I will miss her dearly. She was a beautiful person inside and out.

I will keep you in my prayers always. Jo Ann
Jo Ann Zazzara
Family
December 10, 2020
My deepest sorrow,. On your passing,. No doubt,. Your in heaven, and forever in the hearts of your loved ones. You will be missed. God Bless!
Tess Bishop
Friend
December 10, 2020
