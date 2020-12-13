Bill Hinkle

March 6, 1947 - Dec. 11, 2020

BENSON – William E. Hinkle, 73, of Benson, passed away at 4:05 pm on Friday, December 11, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on March 6, 1947 in Pontiac, IL to Glenn and Betty Bursott Hinkle. He married Treva Ehlers on April 19, 1975 in Benson, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are three sons, Tony (Heidi) Hinkle of Congerville; Jim Hinkle of Metamora; Eric (Juanita) Smith of Peoria; five grandchildren: Tucker and Cooper Hinkle of Congerville; C.J. Gazza of Amboy; Paige and Austin Smith of Peoria; one great grandson, Kenny Gazza of Amboy; two brothers: Dave (Phyllis) Hinkle of Dunlap; and Tom (Tammy) Hinkle of Scottville, KY.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Fred "Fritz" Hinkle.

Bill graduated from Minonk-Dana-Rutland High School in 1965. He was a life - long trucker working for Frate Service, Scholastic Books, Brubaker Trucking, and Federal Logistics over his trucking career before retiring July 31, 2019. Bill also had worked 10 years for Caterpillar.

An Army veteran, Bill proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Benson American Legion Post #454.

Bill loved the outdoors, he especially loved fishing and was a member of the Secor Sportsman Club.

He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Benson.

Cremation rites will be accorded and a memorial visitation will be held from 10-11 am on Friday Dec. 18th at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke. Social distancing guidelines and restrictions will be in place and masks will be required for entry. A private family service will be held at 11:00 on Friday following the visitation and will be livestreamed on the Knapp-Johnson-Harris face book page for the public to access. Burial of cremains with military rites will be held in Clayton Township Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Secor Sportsman Club or to the Benson Ambulance. Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.