Blanche E. List

May 27, 1929 - Nov. 24, 2020

NORMAL - Blanche E. List, 91 of Normal passed away peacefully at home November 24, 2020.

There will be a private family funeral service. Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran School, Trinity Lutheran Church and Home Sweet Home Mission.

Blanche was born at home May 27, 1929 in Logan County, rural San Jose, a daughter of Alfred C. and Aleda (Bruns) Hoerbert. She married Stanley J List April 2, 1949 in Bloomington. He passed away January 3, 2010.

Surviving are two sons: Richard (Anna) List and Roger List of Gridley; two daughters: Betty Moberly of Bloomington, and Linda (Thomas) Monson of Palatine; four grandchildren; two great-grandsons, two step-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Darlene Hoerbert, Emden; and brother-in-law Robert List, Bloomington.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two brothers Edwin and Paul Hoerbert, sister Marlyn Moldenhauer, daughter-in-law Regina List, son-in-law- Jack Moberly, grandson Steven List, and one step-granddaughter.

Blanche graduated from San Jose High School. She was a homemaker, member of Trinity Lutheran Church and retired from State Farm Ins. Co.