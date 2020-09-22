GIBSON CITY - Bishop (Rev.) Bob E. Koonce went home to be with Jesus Wednesday, September 16th at 10:54 p.m. surrounded by his family.

Bishop Koonce was born in Neoga, IL July 23, 1930 to Roy and Merena (Jay) Koonce. He married Eileen Ingram on August 24, 1952 in Vandalia, IL. After her March 31, 2013 death, he married Violet Pratt on August 18, 2014 in Mendota, IL. She died October 25, 2016. He is survived by 6 children: Rev. Roy (Mrs. Pete) Koonce; Karen (Rev. Francis) Farney, Rev. John (Lisa) Koonce, Gayla (David) May, Cheryl (Rick) Thompson, Kent (Kelly) Koonce; 23 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; Tina Seifert whom he regarded as another daughter; 1 brother, Harold (Bernice) Koonce; 4 sisters: Dorothy Gerhart, Aline Trulock, Arlene Gerwolls, and Linda Sue (Charlie) Townsend. He was preceded in death by his parents; 1 grandchild, Clarissa; and 3 brothers: Don, Bill, and Keith.

Bishop Koonce graduated from Brownstown High School as Salutatorian of his class. Born again at 17 years old, he furthered his studies at Apostolic Bible Institute in St. Paul, MN, graduating in 1953. He and his small family traveled as evangelists for a short time before he began pastoring. In 1963, settled in Gibson City, he founded the Gibson City Pentecostal Church. He pastored, sold Jewel Tea and later, John Deere tractors, retiring from sales in 1987. He never quit his outreach for Jesus.

An author himself, Bishop Koonce formed the Apostolic Author's Association in 1987, and he and his wife then founded one of their dearest outreaches, The Prisoner's Friend Ministries in 1997. He was ordained a Bishop in 1999. An avid Bible scholar, Bishop Koonce received his Doctorate in Theology in 2004 from Parkersburg Bible College, Parkersburg, WV.

Above all, so loved by his family, Bishop Koonce was Husband, Dad, Grandpa, and Papa! His passion was Jesus. "HE Wins!"

A visitation will be at the Gibson City Pentecostal Church from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26th, 2020 and a Celebration of Life Service will immediately follow; the Rev. Timothy Koonce officiating. Memorials may be made to the GC Pentecostal Church, or the Bob Koonce Memorial Fund. Wearing of masks is being requested by the church. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home Farmer City is assisting the family with arrangements.