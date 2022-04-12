Bobbi J. Warren (Zimmerman)

June 16, 1954 - April 8, 2022

CLINTON, Missouri - Bobbi Warren (Zimmerman) passed away in Kansas City on April 8, 2022 after suffering a prolonged illness. She attended Normal Community High School and was a member of the Madrigals and Band. On graduation, she attended Copley Nursing School in Aurora Illinois and Wabaunsee Community College. Bobbi worked professionally as an accountant. She loved her God, Family and Country. Her passions were her grandchildren, travel, camping, and all of Gods creatures. In her retirement, Bobbi was active in various support groups for PBC (primary biliary cholangitis) and Breast Cancer.

Bobbi is survived by her brother, Keith Zimmerman; sister, Patti Ashenbremer; husband, Michael; daughter, Teresa Carmichael and son, William Warren. She had four grandchildren she loved with all her heart: Kathryn, Madeline, Noah and Patricia.

She was preceded in death by her father, Wally Zimmerman and mother, Lois Jean (Wilson) Zimmerman.

Donations can be made to the PAN foundation, which provides financial assistance to persons diagnosed with liver cancer. https://www.panfoundation.org/disease-funds/liver-cancer/. Condolences can be sent to [email protected]