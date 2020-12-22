Menu
Bonita L. "Bonnie" Sherrill
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home - El Paso
40 West Main Street
El Paso, IL

Bonita "Bonnie" L. Sherrill

April 4, 1955 - Dec. 17, 2020

GRIDLEY - Bonita "Bonnie" L. Sherrill, 65 of Gridley, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, December 17, 2020 after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. Her devotion and firm belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace.

Bonnie was born on April 4, 1955, daughter of Eldon and Mary Lou (Freed) Schrock. She married Dennis "Denny" Sherrill on April 12, 1975; he survives in Lexington.

Surviving is their daughter, Melissa (Jeremey) Meints of Lexington; three grandchildren whom were the light of her life, Addison, Cooper and Jacy Meints; three sisters: Sally (Dennis) Smith of Carmel, IN, Joni (Bob) Huber of Lake Ozark, MO, Nancy (Dave) Aupperle of Hockessin, DE; two brothers: John Schrock of St. Louis, MO and Scott Schrock of Quincy; father and mother-in-law Don and LaVonda Sherrill of Bloomington; sister-in-law Kay (Kenny) Kemp, Normal; sister-in-law Susie Reitz, Normal; brother-in-law Jason (Julie) Abrams, Armington.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her mother-in-law Jet Sherrill; and niece Erin (Huber) Born.

Bonnie graduated from Gridley High School in 1973. She worked for Orthodontic Associates for 42 years, retiring in 2014. She was the Village of Gridley Clerk for 25 years. She was a member of Christ Community Church in Gridley where until she could no longer do so, she was active in sharing her beautiful voice in the church choir. For many years, Bonnie lead the children's choir and Bonnie and Denny were also well known for their years of teaching Sunday school. She was also a wonderful baker and cake decorator, loved to make crafts and an avid snowman collector.

Due to the pandemic, a private service and burial will be held for her family at Christ Community Church and a public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Ruestman Harris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

The family would like to thank Luther Oaks Senior Community, Transitions Hospice and the wonderful care takers she had through the years.

Memorials may be made to Christ Community Church in Gridley, Gridley Ambulance in Gridley or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sympathy to all of Bonnie's family and friends.
Judy Augspurger
December 28, 2020
I am in shock. I just read this online. Bonnie was a very special lady. My deepest condolences to all her family and friends. She loved the Lord as much as she loved her family. She is sitting at the feet of her Lord and Savior now. You will be missed Bonnie. Love you.
Kandy Burgess
December 27, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss! Bonnie sang at my wedding " We Shall Behold Him!" Now Bonnie is truly beholding her Lord!!
Claire Logsdon
December 22, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. She was loved by many. Prayers for you.
Robert Hussemann
December 22, 2020
My deepest sympathy to you and your family, Denny. Bonnie was a great person.
Carol Short
December 22, 2020
