Brenda Lee Engst
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL

Brenda Lee Engst

Oct. 5, 1949 - Sept. 9, 2021

DANVERS - Brenda Lee Engst, 71, of Danvers, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Her memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Holy Trinity Church, Bloomington, where visitation will be one hour prior to services. Cremation rites have been accorded. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. A graveside service will be at 12noon on Wednesday at Hillcrest Memory Gardens, Morton.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

She was born October 5, 1949 in Waukegan, daughter of Harold and Adeline Hampton. She married Donald P. Engst on June 11, 2001.

Surviving are her husband, Don, Danvers; her children: Michelle (Jeff) Buzicky, Danvers and Bill (Samantha) Hoffman, Bloomington; and four grandchildren: Mason and Mya Buzicky and Nathan and Kylee Hoffman. Also surviving is one brother, James Hampton of Gurnee.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Chuck Hampton.

Brenda worked as a deli manager at Schnucks in Bloomington until her retirement.

She enjoyed traveling to Tennessee with her husband and also liked the mountains, sunbathing and swimming and had a great love of animals. Brenda never missed watching the morning mass on EWTN daily.


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Holy Trinity Church
Bloomington, IL
Sep
15
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
Holy Trinity Church
Bloomington, IL
Sep
15
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Hillcrest Memory Gardens
Morton, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
