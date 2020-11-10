Brett Arlington Beyer

August 2, 1948 - Nov. 7, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Brett Arlington Beyer, 72, of Bloomington, passed away at 10:01 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, after battling COVID-19.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Hopewell Cemetery, Downs, with honors performed by the Bloomington- Normal American Legion Honor Guard and the McLean County Sheriff's Department Honor Guard.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to ALS Association Greater Chicago Chapter, 939 W. Randolph St., #2W, Chicago, IL 60607, in honor of Tami Lynn Lake Stacy.

He was born August 2, 1948 in Muskegon, MI, son of William A. and Lillian Linton Beyer. He married Susie Jones on December 8, 1984 in Downs.

Surviving are his wife, Susie, Bloomington; his daughter, Lisa (John Anderson) Rozanski, Bloomington; his step-daughter, Brynley Fillmore, Bloomington and four grandchildren: Owen & Olivia Rozanski and McKenna & Brecken Nasseri. Also surviving are two brothers, William (Joyce) Beyer of South Carolina and Barry (Kris) Beyer of Minnesota and one sister, Sally Conley of Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Brett was a 1966 graduate of Normal Community High School.

He was a United States Army veteran, where he served in Vietnam with the 173rd Airborne Brigade, where he earned the rank of Sergeant and received the National Defense Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Parachute Badge, Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Expert Badge- Rifle. Brett started working as a sheriff's deputy for the McLean County Sheriff's Department after his return from military service. He retired as Lieutenant of the Criminal Investigation Division after 31 years of service to the department. After his retirement, he worked for 15 years for the Illinois Department of Transportation as a State Highway Maintainer, working full-time in the months of October thru March.

He was an avid motorcyclist and enjoyed camping and fishing with his friends. He looked forward to his morning breakfasts with his buddies, but his greatest enjoyment came with spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Knowing and loving Brett was knowing ALL the best life had to offer. He was the most remarkable individual ever created: full of character, honesty, kindness, patience, gentleness, wisdom, humor and unselfishness. AIRBORNE!