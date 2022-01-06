Brett R. Wickman

Oct. 30, 1971 - Jan. 1, 2022

ATLANTA - Brett R. Wickman, 50, of Atlanta, died peacefully at home on January 1, 2022, after an illness.

He was born on October 30, 1971, in Granite City. IL, the son of Richard B. and Marilyn J. Coulter Wickman. He graduated from Highland High School in 1990, and received a degree in Aviation Maintenance Technology from Belleville Area College.

Brett had a talent for fixing anything mechanical and worked in this field all his life. Through his work as an aviation mechanic, he traveled the world, and his favorite destination was Ireland, with its connection to his family heritage. He was an avid outdoorsman, bow hunter and rifleman who enjoyed the peace of wide-open spaces. He realized his dream of owning his own hunting property and his own tractor this past year.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and is survived by a sister, Tara Giblin and her husband Mike, of Irvine, CA; and nieces: Laurel and Zoe.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Atlanta.

No visitation is scheduled.

Graveside Services will be in the Pittsfield West Cemetery in Pittsfield, IL, at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.