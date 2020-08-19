Menu
Brian K. Auth
1968 - 2020
BORN
1968
DIED
2020

BLOOMINGTON - Brian K. Auth, 51, of Bloomington, passed away Saturday (Aug. 15, 2020) at his home.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ALS Association.

He was born Oct. 4, 1968, in Bloomington, a son of Eugene C. "Bud" and Norma Rhoades Auth.

Surviving are his partner, Penny Starr; daughters, Tera, Rebecca and Holly Auth; two grandchildren; his mother, Norma Auth; a sister, Diana (Bill) Jones; and two brothers, Wesley (June) Auth and Jeffrey (Mary) Auth.

He was preceded in death by his father and brother, Ronnie Auth.

To express condolences, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.


Published by BLM Pantagraph on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Carmody-Flynn Williamsburg Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive, Bloomington, IL 61704
Funeral services provided by:
Carmody-Flynn Williamsburg Funeral Home
