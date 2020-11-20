Brian K. Rueger

August 8, 1966 - Nov. 16, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Brian K. Rueger, 54, of Bloomington, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

A private family interment will take place at a later date. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements. In the place of a visitation, please take a moment to share your memory of Brian with his family at www.carmodyflynn.com or the family's Facebook memorial page, "The Best of Brian Rueger".

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Brian's name may be directed to the Humane Society of Central Illinois. Brian loved animals, especially his three cats Bella, Buddy, Wrigley and the new puppy, Rylee.

He was born August 8, 1966 in Bloomington, a son of Paul "Ron" and Jeanne Jennings Rueger. He married Teri Trent on September 24, 1988 at Lake Bloomington and she survives.

Also surviving are two children: Taylor (Bailey) Rueger and Mason Rueger; his parents, Ron and Jeanne Rueger; his mother-in-law, Cherry Trent; a sister-in-law, Dawn Trent; a brother-in-law, Jamie Trent; and many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents and his father-in-law, Gary Trent.

Brian was a longtime Unit 5 employee. He was an avid Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs and NASCAR fan and could be found most often in his mancave, "The Garage" watching sports, weather and food channels. He also enjoyed watching The Young and the Restless, something he used to do with his grandma. Brian had a great sense of humor and could make anyone smile. He will be greatly missed by many.