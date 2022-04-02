Menu
Brian Lynn Meyers

Brian Lynn Meyers

Oct. 5, 1959 - March 17, 2022

NORMAL - Brian Lynn Meyers, 62, of Normal, IL, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Brian was born on October 5, 1959, in Bloomington, IL, to Carol "Tink" Ormand Meyers and Margaret Regina Meyers.

Brian is survived by his daughter, Sara (Scott) Ditchen of Heyworth, IL; sons: Adam Meyers and Joshua Meyers, both of Bloomington, IL; daughter, Mikayla Meyers of Normal, IL; his grandchildren: Chase Ditchen, Olivia Ditchen, and Sydney Ditchen, all of Heyworth, IL; and his siblings: Debbie (Bob) Craig of Dallas, TX, Jeff (Joan)Meyers of Normal, IL, Danny (Charlotte) Meyers of Bloomington, IL, Greg Meyers of Bloomington, IL, Kim (Ray) Curry of Danvers, IL, and Curt Meyers of Downs, IL.

Brian was preceded in death by his son, Jacob Meyers and his parents. Brian attended Danvers Grade School and Olympia High School. He was an active member of IBEW Local 197. Brian's greatest accomplishment and love in life was being a dad!

Cremation has been accorded.

A Celebration of Life for Brian will be held at White Oak Park on April 8, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research.


Published by The Pantagraph on Apr. 2, 2022.
