Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Brian L. Perry
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery
1102 Airport Road
Bloomington, IL

Brian L. Perry

Aug. 13, 1952 - Sept. 16, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Brian L. Perry, 69, of Bloomington passed away at his home on September 16, 2021. He was born on August 13, 1952 to Kenneth and Barbara (Beavis) Perry in LaHarpe, IL.

Surviving are his children: Shannon (Andy) Scott, John (Jennifer) Perry, James Perry; siblings: Jeff (Jessica) Richard, Janice Anthony; mother, Barbara Richard; three grandchildren; three nieces; two grand-nieces and one grand-nephew. He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Perry and brother, David Perry.

Cremation rites have been accorded with East Lawn Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be scheduled in the coming weeks.

To read full the obituary, please visit eastlawnmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Rest in peace Brian.
Sandra Stengel
September 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results