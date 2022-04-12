Menu
Rev. Dr. Brigitte Black
FUNERAL HOME
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
1104 N. Main St.
Bloomington, IL

Rev. Dr. Brigitte Black

Dec. 7, 1958 - Apr. 6, 2022

BLOOMINGTON - Reverend Dr. Brigitte Black made her transition to be with The Lord on April 6, 2022. She was the senior pastor of Wayman AME Church in Bloomington, Illinois.

Homegoing services will be Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Bloomington. Visitation will start at 10:00 a.m., with the service starting at 11:00 a.m. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James (Jr.) and H. Blandenah Black and her brother, James Black III. She leaves to cherish her loving memories, her brothers: Geoffrey (Terri) Black and Gregory (Rebecca) Black; her nephews: James Williams Black and Christopher Black; her niece, Sydney Black, and a host of cousins and other relatives as well as her childhood friends, Rodney and Patricia Graves. Expressions of love to the family can be sent to P.O. Box 6123, Gary, Indiana 46406.

Online condolences and memories maybe left at kiblerbradyruestman.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Apr. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
