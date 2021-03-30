Menu
Bruce Edward Butler
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Homes
302 E Lincoln St
Saybrook, IL

Bruce Edward Butler

March 8, 1958 - March 19, 2021

SAYBROOK - Bruce Edward Butler passed away on March 19, 2021 in Bloomington at the age of 63.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Debbie; children: Candice (Kenny) Hawthorne, Thomas (Cortney) Butler, and Jake (Jessica Schuler) Butler; brother, Dennis (Vickie) Butler; grandchildren: Olivia, Liam, and Brenley Hawthorne, Alexis and Jaxon Butler, Silas Butler and another grandson coming soon. He also has many special nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and in-laws, as well as many special friends.

He is proceeded in death by his parents Ralph and Lila (Clark) Butler, a brother Douglas, and a grandson Holden Hawthorne.

Bruce was born on March 8, 1958 in Gibson City. He graduated from Saybrook Arrowsmith High School. After graduating, Bruce worked at the FS Elevator in Arrowsmith. Then Bruce began his carpenter/general contractor business and continued this successful endeavor called Butler Construction for 43 years until he became ill. Bruce and his co-worker Jerry Stoltz built many homes in the surrounding area. Bruce was also the Road Commissioner for the Arrowsmith Township for the last 8 years. He served on the Village of Arrowsmith Board and in the past served on the Saybrook- Arrowsmith Fire Department Board of Trustees. Bruce was a member of the Arrowsmith Methodist Church and when it closed, became a member of the Saybrook Methodist Church. Bruce loved hunting, fishing and being outdoors.

Bruce married Debbie Smith on September 5, 1981. They were blessed with close to 40 years of wonderful marriage and their three children. Bruce was extremely proud of his wife, children, and grandchildren. He loved spending time with them and watching them play sports.

Bruce will be remembered for his dedication to his family, his wonderful dry sense of humor, and his wonderful carpenter skills. Bruce had the ability and the willingness to help anyone at any time with no questions asked. Bruce was loved by so many and will be dearly missed.

His visitation will be at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home in Saybrook, IL on April 2, 2021 from 4-7:30 p.m. Funeral on April 3, 2021 at 10 a.m., with burial following at the Riverside Cemetery in Saybrook. Memorials can be made to The National Prion Research, OSF Neurology, or Carle Bromenn Hospice.

Please follow social distancing guidelines, masks appreciated.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Homes
302 E Lincoln St, Saybrook, IL
Apr
3
Funeral
10:00a.m.
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bruce was a wonderful example of a good Christian man. He carried the traits of his wonderful dad, mother and brother. I will never forget how much he helped my mother, Doris Forlines when my Dad passed away. Bruce was her go to guy and he was always so gracious to help her. I am sure he will have a special reward in heaven. He was so proud of his family and deservedly so. Our prayers go out to Deb and all his family.
Betty Hamblin
April 3, 2021
Bruce will be missed, he was so involved in the Arrowsmith area.
Gary & JoAnne Jacobs
April 2, 2021
Jon and Lacey Shepherd
March 31, 2021
My sincere condolences to all of your family. My prayers are with all of you. I hope your wonderful memories of Bruce will help you through this difficult time.
Richard Vance
March 31, 2021
Bruce had a kind soul, he was a good, honorable person with a kind heart. He will be greatly missed. So sorry for your loss.
Russ and Patty Robbins
March 31, 2021
Deborah L Bradd
March 30, 2021
Danny Moore
March 30, 2021
Debbie and family - so sorry for your loss - Bruce was such a good guy and loved by so many - Blessings and love!
Joy Moore
March 30, 2021
I am at a loss for words. Bruce was one the nicest, kindest and hard working person I have known. You will be missed Bruce.
Allen and Bev Baker
March 30, 2021
Debbie and Family, You have my deepest Sympathy. Bruce was a very nice man. He always had something funny to say to me at the Family Reunion. One thing I know for sure was that my Uncle Gibby, Debbies Dad was so very proud of him and loved to tell what a nice basement Bruce built. May he rest in peace.
Denise Heerdt
March 30, 2021
So sad to see this.... Bruce is one that will be missed by many. He had a keen sense of humor and always a smile. He was very patient while coaching the girls in softball and will always be remembered by many.
Sheila Nettleton
March 30, 2021
Birkeys Farm Store-Bloomington
March 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results