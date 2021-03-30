Bruce Edward Butler

March 8, 1958 - March 19, 2021

SAYBROOK - Bruce Edward Butler passed away on March 19, 2021 in Bloomington at the age of 63.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Debbie; children: Candice (Kenny) Hawthorne, Thomas (Cortney) Butler, and Jake (Jessica Schuler) Butler; brother, Dennis (Vickie) Butler; grandchildren: Olivia, Liam, and Brenley Hawthorne, Alexis and Jaxon Butler, Silas Butler and another grandson coming soon. He also has many special nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and in-laws, as well as many special friends.

He is proceeded in death by his parents Ralph and Lila (Clark) Butler, a brother Douglas, and a grandson Holden Hawthorne.

Bruce was born on March 8, 1958 in Gibson City. He graduated from Saybrook Arrowsmith High School. After graduating, Bruce worked at the FS Elevator in Arrowsmith. Then Bruce began his carpenter/general contractor business and continued this successful endeavor called Butler Construction for 43 years until he became ill. Bruce and his co-worker Jerry Stoltz built many homes in the surrounding area. Bruce was also the Road Commissioner for the Arrowsmith Township for the last 8 years. He served on the Village of Arrowsmith Board and in the past served on the Saybrook- Arrowsmith Fire Department Board of Trustees. Bruce was a member of the Arrowsmith Methodist Church and when it closed, became a member of the Saybrook Methodist Church. Bruce loved hunting, fishing and being outdoors.

Bruce married Debbie Smith on September 5, 1981. They were blessed with close to 40 years of wonderful marriage and their three children. Bruce was extremely proud of his wife, children, and grandchildren. He loved spending time with them and watching them play sports.

Bruce will be remembered for his dedication to his family, his wonderful dry sense of humor, and his wonderful carpenter skills. Bruce had the ability and the willingness to help anyone at any time with no questions asked. Bruce was loved by so many and will be dearly missed.

His visitation will be at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home in Saybrook, IL on April 2, 2021 from 4-7:30 p.m. Funeral on April 3, 2021 at 10 a.m., with burial following at the Riverside Cemetery in Saybrook. Memorials can be made to The National Prion Research, OSF Neurology, or Carle Bromenn Hospice.

Please follow social distancing guidelines, masks appreciated.