Bruce Edward Warloe

Dec. 8, 1937 - Oct. 30, 2020

NORMAL - Bruce Edward Warloe, 82, passed away at 10:30 p.m. on October 30, 2020 at his home in Normal, IL.

Bruce was born December 8, 1937 to Edward O. and Mabelle (Burud) Warloe in Oshkosh, WI. He spent his childhood summers at the family farm and resort in Moose Lake, MN and exploring Duluth, MN.

Bruce and Sharon (Brooks) Warloe were married 59-1/2 years and together 63 years. They renewed their wedding vows on September 20, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Bloomington attended by their children and grandchildren.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Sharon; four children: James Warloe, Normal, Michelle (Tim) Gorczyca, Bloomington, Natasha Warloe (Seth Boggess), Normal, Christopher (Maribeth) Warloe, Rockford, MI; six grandchildren: Justin and Ryan Gorczyca, Anika and Asher Boggess, Alaina and Brooks Warloe. He is survived by his faithful Afghan Hound, River, and cat, Patches. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Bruce graduated Bloomington High School and received his BS in Civil Engineering at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He was a General Contractor and Registered Professional Engineer for much of his six-decade career.

During college summers he worked for Gulf Mobil, Ohio Railroad and Illinois Central Railroad. As President of Warloe Construction, Inc. and Vice President of J.L. Wroan & Sons, Inc. Bruce was responsible for the construction of buildings throughout Bloomington-Normal and Central Illinois including on the campuses of ISU, U of I, EIU and WIU. He also worked for Basic Construction, Newport News, Virginia; Executive Director of McLean & Livingston County Construction Council and ended his career in August 2020 from Owen Nursery.

Bruce proudly served over 25 years on the Board of Directors of the Central Illinois Builders, Associated General Contractors of America including two terms as President. He served as Vice Chairman of the Town of Normal Historic Commission, for decades he belonged to the Normal Rotary Club (Paul Harris Fellow Recognition). Other organizations: Decatur Power Squadron, Mid Illini Power Squadron (founding member and past Commander), past President Unit 5 Advisory Council, Member of St. John's Lutheran church since childhood (Property and Finance committees), Treasurer Heartland Partnership and Alton Route Credit Union Board of Directors.

He served in the US Army Reserves and was a member of the American Legion.

Bruce's hobbies included golfing, boating, bowling, drumming, antique cars, drag racing in his early years, and traveling with his wife and family. He traveled all 50 states and 18 countries across Europe, Asia, Africa and North America. This summer he shared his beloved Minnesota of his childhood with his children and grandchildren on a family vacation. Bruce was a true patriarch of the family. His family recognizes his long life full of accomplishments and adventures, he will be greatly missed.

A private family service was held on November 5, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church followed by burial with military rites at Funks Grove Cemetery. Cremation rites have been accorded by Beck Memorial Home. Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Central Illinois or St. John's Lutheran Church.