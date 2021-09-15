Menu
Bruce W. Fidler
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Martin Funeral Homes
219 N Center St
Forrest, IL

Bruce W. Fidler

Feb. 26, 1955 - Aug. 31, 2021

STRAWN - Bruce W. Fidler, 66, of Strawn, IL passed away on August 31, 2021, at his residence with his children by his side.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held on October 2, 2021, at Strawn Pavilion starting at 2:00 p.m. Calvert and Martin Funeral Home in Forrest is in charge of the arrangements.

Bruce was born on February 26, 1955, in Gibson City, the son of Richard and Jane (Bishop) Fidler.

He is survived by his children: Richard Fidler and Amanda Fidler, both of Strawn; and his siblings: Steve Fidler of LA, Chris Fidler of IN, and Denise Heins of Pontiac.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Bruce worked for many years as a railroad worker and was a proud member of the NRA.

Memorials in Bruce's name can be made to the family and sent to: 102 W Ebersol St., Strawn, IL 61775.

This obituary can be read, and guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Strawn Pavilion
IL
