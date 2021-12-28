Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bruce D. Horne
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
James O'Donnell Funeral Home, Inc.
302 S. 5th Street
Hannibal, MO

Bruce D. Horne

May 21, 1952 - Dec. 24, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Bruce D. Horne, 69, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 9:46 p.m., Friday, December 24, 2021, at his niece's home in New London, MO.

A Life Celebration for Bruce will be held at a later date. Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.

Bruce was born May 21, 1952, in Holden, MA to Donald Everet Horne and Beverly Jean Lemelin Horne.

He was married to Lori A. Schmeling on April 23, 1983, in Mt. Zion, IL. She survives.

Other survivors include his father, Donald Horne of the state of Illinois; his mother, Beverly Horne of Hannibal, MO; two brothers: David Loring Horne of Prairie Du Rocher, IL and Donald Craig Horne (Sarah) of Higbee, MO.

Bruce is also survived by his awesome nieces and nephews and his fur babies, two cats: Sig and Ghillie and his dog, Bennelli.

Bruce was a talented mixed media artist. Always creating, Bruce was a painter, a woodcarver and sculpted and did blacksmithing with many of his knives and horns being recognized in artist trade publications. An outdoorsman at heart, Bruce was very much looking forward to moving to rural Ralls County, MO. He enjoyed hunting of all kinds ranging from big game, such as elk and bison to deer to wild boar. Bruce was also an excellent fly fisherman and loved to fish in the streams of Missouri, and in the oceans near Cabo San Lucas and Hawaii. A connoisseur of whiskey, Bruce enjoyed a good bourbon or scotch. Most of all Bruce cherished the moments he shared with his beloved wife, Lori, his family and his fur babies.

Memorial contributions may be made to Consumed Ministries of Hannibal, MO or Pleasant Green Baptist Church in Madison, MO.

Online condolences may be shared at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
James O'Donnell Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by James O'Donnell Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Don and Cheryl Horne
January 12, 2022
Although I unfortunately did not know Bruce personally, I do happen to know his Father pretty well. So if Bruce was anything like Pappy, I know he was a good man and will be greatly missed. My sympathies to the entire Family. God Bless.
David Ruff, Bement IL.
Family
December 31, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results