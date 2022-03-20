Menu
Bruce A. Palmer
1958 - 2022
BORN
1958
DIED
2022

Bruce A. Palmer

Jan. 13, 1958 - March 6, 2022

NORMAL - Bruce A. Palmer, 64, Normal, passed away March 6, 2022 in Urbana, IL.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be at Randolph Township Cemetery, Heyworth, IL.

Bruce was born January 13, 1958, in Lincoln, IL, the son of Elton (Shorty) and Janice Palmer. He married Abbie (Lobb) Palmer on August 8, 1988. She survives.

Surviving are his three children: Paula (Norman) Webb, Adam and Andrew Palmer, El Paso; four grandchildren: Grace Palmer, Ryan Palmer, Bailey and Levi Webb; three sisters: Sue (Tim) Calhoun, Beth Palmer-Buesking, Janet (Jon) Tallon.

His parents preceded him in death.

Bruce built homes prior to working at State Farm in Bloomington. Bruce was an avid bowler and fisherman. His hobbies included playing baseball and watching NFL football.

The family would like to thank the Town or Normal ambulance and Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana for their great care.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
This shocked me when I opened the paper. Bruce was a great guy and a huge part of our lives for many years. He, his Mom and sisters are people I think about and smile. I am so sorry for his passing so early. Prayers be with the entire family. Bruce was one of a kind that will be missed by many.
Vicky Hogan
Friend
March 21, 2022
So sad to hear this I remember Bruce and the rest of Shorty's kids from the good old days of the Palmer Family reunions Boy those were the days prayers for you all
RICKEY Palmer Caton Heck
Family
March 20, 2022
Gone too soon. I will miss you so much. I will always admire the strength and courage you went through in your health battle. I love you sweet brother.
Beth Buesking
March 20, 2022
