Bruce A. Palmer

Jan. 13, 1958 - March 6, 2022

NORMAL - Bruce A. Palmer, 64, Normal, passed away March 6, 2022 in Urbana, IL.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be at Randolph Township Cemetery, Heyworth, IL.

Bruce was born January 13, 1958, in Lincoln, IL, the son of Elton (Shorty) and Janice Palmer. He married Abbie (Lobb) Palmer on August 8, 1988. She survives.

Surviving are his three children: Paula (Norman) Webb, Adam and Andrew Palmer, El Paso; four grandchildren: Grace Palmer, Ryan Palmer, Bailey and Levi Webb; three sisters: Sue (Tim) Calhoun, Beth Palmer-Buesking, Janet (Jon) Tallon.

His parents preceded him in death.

Bruce built homes prior to working at State Farm in Bloomington. Bruce was an avid bowler and fisherman. His hobbies included playing baseball and watching NFL football.

The family would like to thank the Town or Normal ambulance and Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana for their great care.