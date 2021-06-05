Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bryan E. Donner
FUNERAL HOME
Solon-Telford Funeral Home - Streator
301 South Park Street
Streator, IL

Bryan E. Donner

July 24, 1959 - June 2, 2021

STREATOR - Bryan E. Donner, 61, of Streator passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, IL surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Streator. Rev. John Gutz will officiate.

Visitation will be from 4-7 PM Monday, June 7, 2021 at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator. Additional visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of the services on Tuesday at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Streator.

Born July 24, 1959 in Gibson City he was the son of Ivan and Phyllis (Schlickman) Donner. He married Kimberly Kovach on July 31, 1999.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Donner of Streator; a daughter, Allie (David) Ruff of Gridley; sons: Doug (Samantha) Donner of El Paso, Max (Erin) Donner of Mahomet and Benjamin Donner of Streator; grandchildren: Ava Jo and Kate Ruff, Emma and Harrison Donner, and Miles and Millie Donner; his parents, Ivan and Phyllis Donner of East Moline; sisters: Chris (Joe) Lavin of Moline and Prudie Donner of South Lake Tahoe, CA; his mother-in-law, Marilyn Kovach; and his faithful dogs: Bailey and Brandi.

He is preceded in death by his father-in-law, William Kovach.

The family would like to extend their gratitude towards medical staffs at Carle BroMenn, Mid Illinois Hematology and Oncology Associates, and OSF Center for Health.

Memorials may be directed to the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
101 Trinity Drive, Streator, IL
Jun
8
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
101 Trinity Drive, Streator, IL
Jun
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
101 Trinity Drive, Streator, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Solon-Telford Funeral Home - Streator
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Solon-Telford Funeral Home - Streator.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
So sorry for your loss! Fond memories of Bryan. Not because he was my brother´s dear friend, because I grew up with him also. He was family.
Cheri Shields Burke
Friend
June 16, 2021
I have fond childhood memories playing Indian club dodge ball with basketballs in Brian´s backyard. Brian was always kind and fun. I worked with Ali his daughter at OSF ER. After she told me who her father is, I could see her and hear Aunt Prudie! Brian was blessed with a great family and we were blessed to have Brian as a friend. Rick and Tweet have great memories of Brian!
Sheila Nettleton
Friend
June 7, 2021
All of us are so very sorry to learn of Bruan's passing. We surely will be thinking of all of you. Most Sincerely, Pat Brownlee Pegram, Alan and Gail Brownlee and Mark and Julie Brownlee.
Pat Brownlee Pegram
Family
June 6, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Very sad to hear this.
Devra Strebeck
Friend
June 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results