Bryan E. Donner

July 24, 1959 - June 2, 2021

STREATOR - Bryan E. Donner, 61, of Streator passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, IL surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Streator. Rev. John Gutz will officiate.

Visitation will be from 4-7 PM Monday, June 7, 2021 at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator. Additional visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of the services on Tuesday at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Streator.

Born July 24, 1959 in Gibson City he was the son of Ivan and Phyllis (Schlickman) Donner. He married Kimberly Kovach on July 31, 1999.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Donner of Streator; a daughter, Allie (David) Ruff of Gridley; sons: Doug (Samantha) Donner of El Paso, Max (Erin) Donner of Mahomet and Benjamin Donner of Streator; grandchildren: Ava Jo and Kate Ruff, Emma and Harrison Donner, and Miles and Millie Donner; his parents, Ivan and Phyllis Donner of East Moline; sisters: Chris (Joe) Lavin of Moline and Prudie Donner of South Lake Tahoe, CA; his mother-in-law, Marilyn Kovach; and his faithful dogs: Bailey and Brandi.

He is preceded in death by his father-in-law, William Kovach.

The family would like to extend their gratitude towards medical staffs at Carle BroMenn, Mid Illinois Hematology and Oncology Associates, and OSF Center for Health.

Memorials may be directed to the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.