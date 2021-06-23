Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Burdette N. Fair
FUNERAL HOME
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center - Morton
140 S. Detroit Ave.
Morton, IL

Burdette N. Fair

April 10, 1932 - June 20, 2021

MORTON – Burdette N. "Bud" Fair, 89, of Morton, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.

He was born on April 10, 1932, in Joliet, IL, to George and Inez (Betts) Fair. He married Arlene Szepelak on August 28, 1954, in Joliet, IL.

Surviving are his wife, Arlene Fair of Morton; three children: Gayle (Sam) Parrott of Tremont, Douglas (Diane) Fair, Sr. of Morton, and Jana (Terry) Kelly of Bloomington, IL; eight grandchildren: Lyndsey (Eric) Kraft, Aimee (Jim) Hubler, Blake (Whitney) Parrott, Douglas (Lauren) Fair, Jr., Brittany (Dan) Meminger, Shannon Kelly, Shane Kelly, and Keira Kelly; 12 great-grandchildren: Byrkleigh, Declan, Hayes, and Auden Kraft, Gannon, Zeagan, Ellie, and Ava Hubler, Lenox Parrott, Riley and Reagan Fair, and Emmitt Meminger; and step-brother, George R. Bush of Morton.

Bud was a US Navy veteran, having served on the USS Chilton in the European Theater during the Korean war.

He was a 1950 graduate of Lockport High School and attended Illinois College in Jacksonville, IL. He worked in sales and locally worked for Bramlet and Co. in East Peoria, last working for Rolex Inc. in Elk Grove Village, retiring in 1996.

Bud was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton, where he served on the school board. He was a lifetime member of the Morton VFW Post 5921.

Bud was a loving and devoted husband to Arlene for 66 years. He was lovingly referred to as "Poppy" or "The Popster" by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bud's strong faith was evident by his selfless and caring nature. He never knew a stranger.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton, with Msgr. Gerald Ward officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, and also from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, prior to the service, both at the church. Burial will be in Hirstein Cemetery in Morton, where military rites will be accorded.

Memorials may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church or Greater Peoria Honor Flight.

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements. To view Bud's online video tribute or leave a condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.



Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center - Morton
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center - Morton.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Our deepest sympathy for the Fair family... Bud was the kindest and this world will be missing a very special/ kind man.
Bob & Elaine Pesch
Friend
June 23, 2021
Bud was a special guy. I will miss him. He gave the greatest hugs!!
Sue D´Amore
Friend
June 22, 2021
Please accept our sincere condolences as you go through this very difficult time. We send our love.
Tim and Patty Kelly
June 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results