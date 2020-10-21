Burry J. Norton

August 27, 1940 - Oct. 19, 2020

HERSCHER - Burry J. Norton, age 80, of Herscher, formerly of Kankakee, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at his home, surrounded by family.

Burry was born August 27, 1940 in Bradley, the son of the late, Clyde Norton and Inez Lemke. He married Patricia Woulfe on May 15, 1969 in Chicago. They enjoyed 51 years of happy marriage.

Burry was a 1958 graduate of Kankakee High School. He served in the Army National Guard.

Burry worked at Union Hill Sales & Service for 28 years, retiring in 2007. In his spare time, in his younger years, Burry coached baseball for 10 years. He was an active volunteer for the Herscher High School Football team.

Burry's pride and joy was his family. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. He also enjoyed cooking and woodworking. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

Surviving are his wife, Patricia Norton of Herscher; their children: Kelly (Jim) Cox of Herscher; Kevin (Jennie) Norton of Herscher; Kim (Tony) Bankston of Normal; Kris (Pete) Cipparrone of Downers Grove; and Jim (Theresa) Gibbons of Batavia; 18 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one sister, Diane (Ron) Kilman of Effingham.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his three brothers, Harry, Roger, and Donald.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the 10:30 a.m. funeral service on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines. Burial will follow at Kankakee Memorial Gardens in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to the family wishes.

Please sign his guestbook at www.clancygernon.com.