C. Walden "Wally" Crouch
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
1104 N. Main St.
Bloomington, IL

C. Walden "Wally" Crouch

July 29, 1930 - Dec. 9, 2020

NORMAL – C. Walden "Wally" Crouch, 90, of Normal, passed away peacefully at 6:49 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.

His celebration of life and a masonic service will be held at a later date. A private graveside service will be held at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Shriners Children's Hospital of Chicago or First Presbyterian Church in Normal.

Wally was born on July 29, 1930 in Bloomington, a son to Nellie Tipping Crouch and Claremont Crouch. He married Mabel Allen on October 15, 1949 at First Presbyterian Church in Normal. She preceded him in death on September 18, 2017.

Surviving are his children: Steve (Charlotte) Crouch of Rockford, Cinda "Cyn" Clawson of Normal, and Becky Ayers of Normal; seven grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; five-half sisters, Sandy Spence, Margie Pasternoster, Judy James, Lorna Linnell, and Evelyn Dodge.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Royce Crouch, and sister, Claire Bryant, son-in-law, Clayton Ayers, and half-brother, Larry Hummer.

Wally was employed at the Normal Theater and Felmely Dickerson Company, retiring in 1996. He loved all and helped so many.

He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Normal, Masonic Lodge 673, Shriners, Scottish Rite, Elks, Jesters, Tin Lizzies, Scottish Rite Camping Club, Kiwanis, Passion Play, Scout Leader, and more.

Wally will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His friends and family remember him with love, respect, and admiration. As Wally would say: "Love and so long."

Online condolences and memories of Wally may be left for his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
"...act justly, love tenderly, walk humbly with your God." Micah 6:8. You did well, Wally. May you rest now in the arms of the Lord.
John Koga
December 16, 2020
As we go through our lives, it is so very rare that we cross paths with truly good people; people who we come upon that make the lives around them better for having been met. We have been very lucky as a family to not just meet but be neighbors with one of those people. My children and our family have been very fortunate to have a neighbor as kind and compassionate as Wally throughout our lives on Gregory Street. Since my father passed years ago, I've looked up to Wally as a father figure and role model. We send our sincerest condolences for your loss. Our lives will never be the same without him and we can only imagine the loss to those closet to him. With love, Don and the Nortons
Don, Jody, Andrea, Matt
December 15, 2020
Cyn, my thoughts & prayers for you, my dear friend, & your brother, sister & family. Your dad was a great man who will be sorely missed by many.
Donna Kagy
December 15, 2020
I´m very sorry to learn of your father´s passing, Darrell. Please accept condolences.
Tony Gorham
December 13, 2020
Wally was a great Elk and a great man. He will be deeply missed. Prayers for the family.
Jerry and Cynthia Leininger
December 13, 2020
