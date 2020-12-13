C. Walden "Wally" Crouch

July 29, 1930 - Dec. 9, 2020

NORMAL – C. Walden "Wally" Crouch, 90, of Normal, passed away peacefully at 6:49 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.

His celebration of life and a masonic service will be held at a later date. A private graveside service will be held at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Shriners Children's Hospital of Chicago or First Presbyterian Church in Normal.

Wally was born on July 29, 1930 in Bloomington, a son to Nellie Tipping Crouch and Claremont Crouch. He married Mabel Allen on October 15, 1949 at First Presbyterian Church in Normal. She preceded him in death on September 18, 2017.

Surviving are his children: Steve (Charlotte) Crouch of Rockford, Cinda "Cyn" Clawson of Normal, and Becky Ayers of Normal; seven grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; five-half sisters, Sandy Spence, Margie Pasternoster, Judy James, Lorna Linnell, and Evelyn Dodge.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Royce Crouch, and sister, Claire Bryant, son-in-law, Clayton Ayers, and half-brother, Larry Hummer.

Wally was employed at the Normal Theater and Felmely Dickerson Company, retiring in 1996. He loved all and helped so many.

He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Normal, Masonic Lodge 673, Shriners, Scottish Rite, Elks, Jesters, Tin Lizzies, Scottish Rite Camping Club, Kiwanis, Passion Play, Scout Leader, and more.

Wally will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His friends and family remember him with love, respect, and admiration. As Wally would say: "Love and so long."

Online condolences and memories of Wally may be left for his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.