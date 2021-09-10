Rev. C. Don Ferrill

June 23, 1931 - Sep. 7, 2021

CLINTON - Rev. C. Don Ferrill was born in Clinton, IL. on June 23, 1931 to Charlie and Eva (Conn) Ferrill. He went to be with His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 7, 2021. He was raised on a farm just west of Weldon Springs State Park where he spent the first part of his life working as a farmer alongside his family. He also worked at Revere making shell casings. Don received his call to ministry six years post High School. He quickly went to get his education at Eastern Illinois University and Evangelical Theological Seminary to become a local Pastor.

Pastor Don served numerous churches across Central Illinois spanning 65 years of Christian Ministry which included: 1956 Oakley-Garver Brick EUB, 1963 Saybrook EUB, 1968 Peoria Grace UMC, 1976 Clinton UMC, 1988 Danville St. James UMC, 1997 Retired from UMC, 2000 Clinton Presbyterian, 2005 Decatur Grace UMC, 2013 Weldon UMC, 2019 Kenny UMC.

Don was married to the love of his life Fran (Hall) Ferrill for 52 years. Fran was not only his best-friend but a faithful and dedicated Pastor's wife and ministry partner. Don had two sons: Timothy James (Mindy) Ferrill and Peter Andrew Ferrill. He has eight grandchildren: Irelyn, Landyn, Layne, Kieran, and Drayden Ferrill, Hope Ferrill, Hayden (Sidney) Maurice, and Laurenn Maurice. He has one great-grandchild Tate Maurice. Don has one older sister Marjorie (Joe) Shearer of Villa Grove and one younger brother Ross (Dorothy) Ferrill of Argenta. He has one sister-in-law Beverly (Don) Swanstrom of Gibson City and one brother-in-law Dr. Samuel Hall of St. Paul, MN. Don has countless nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Pastor Don's greatest passion and purpose in life was being a witness to others in our world for Jesus Christ. He loved God, the church, local pastors, and gave his life for the mission of telling others about Jesus. His life and ministry have impacted countless thousands of lives with the good news of the Gospel of Hope, Healing, Salvation, and Victory through faith in Jesus Christ.

His visitation will be from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. followed by his Celebration of Life Service from 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021 both located at the Clinton United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in his honor to The Tabernacle Church located at 1845 W. Hovey Ave. in Normal, IL. or any church of your choice.

Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL assisted the family with cremation rites.

