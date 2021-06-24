Menu
C. Blair Sanders
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home
106 North Main Street
Farmer City, IL

C. Blair Sanders

April 7, 1937 - June 17, 2021

LE ROY - C. Blair Sanders, 84, of LeRoy passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 6:40 p.m. in Carle BroMenn Hospital. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home LeRoy. Memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. also at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to LeRoy Emergency Ambulance Service or Ruel Neal Post 79 LeRoy American Legion.

Blair was born April 7, 1937 in Bloomington, IL to Clyde and Modena (Blair) Sanders.

He is survived by his wife Danna Kay (Robbins) Sanders, LeRoy; children: Tracy (Lisa) Sanders, LeRoy, Tami (Mike) Hobbs, Bellflower, Rickie (Lindi) Weinheimer, Ellsworth, Lea (Brad) Smith, LeRoy, Toni (Joe) Trenkle, Tim Imig both of Farmer City; many grandchildren; and great grandchildren; three sisters: Joan Miller, Mary Ann Sanders, and Jane (Roy Ellegood) Baize.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Joe Sanders, grandson Anthony Williams, and sister Dona Imig.

Blair was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a retired Union Electrician working for Wannamacher Electric and Fogler Electric. He loved to tinker on lawnmowers and work in his yard. Blair sponsored the LeRoy Women's Bowling League for many years and was proud of all his bowling girls.



Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home LeRoy
IL
Jun
26
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home LeRoy
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home.
I remember Blair as a very good basketball player and remember that he held many McLean County records for many years. The last one falling about ten years ago. Blair was a very humble and likeable man.
Terry Moffitt
Friend
June 25, 2021
I remember Blair as an outstanding athlete. A very good basketball player. No one wanted to have the assignment to guard Blair. I think he played football one year that use to be ISNU.
William G Beeler
Friend
June 24, 2021
