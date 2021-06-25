Menu
Calvin "Cal" Bauer
FUNERAL HOME
Knapp Funeral Home - Watseka
219 South 4th Street
Watseka, IL

Calvin "Cal" Bauer

July 1, 1938 - June 22, 2021

CISSNA PARK - Calvin "Cal" Bauer, 82, of Cissna Park passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. He was born on July 1, 1938, the son of Harry and Mattie (Beer) Bauer. Cal married Rachel Knepp on July 14, 1960.

Survivors include children: Tim (Melanie) Bauer of Melvin, Pamela (James) Nguyen of CA, Penny (Terry) Sims of Phoenix, Tyler Bauer (Judson Vosburg) of Chicago; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings: JoAnn Hartman of Bloomington, Madalyn (Dale) Seggebruch of Onarga, Glen (Susan) Hodel of Heyworth, Lowell (Lonnie) Bauer of Cissna Park.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.

Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Christian Bible Church in Cissna Park. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Cissna Park Cemetery with graveside military rites.

Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice or Cissna Park American Legion Post #527.

Arrangements by Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park.

Please share a memory of Cal at www.knappfuneralhomes.com.



Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Christian Bible Church
1202 E. 200 North Rd., Cissna, IL
Jun
28
Funeral service
12:30p.m.
Christian Bible Church
1202 E. 200 North Rd., Cissna, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Knapp Funeral Home - Watseka
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
