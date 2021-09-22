Calvin H. Zabel

July 18, 1924 - Sept. 15, 2021

AURORA - Calvin H. Zabel, 97, of Aurora, formerly of Ellsworth, passed away September 15, 2021 at Alden Courts in Aurora, Illinois. A private family service and burial was held at East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens.

Calvin was born July 18, 1924 to Harry and Grace Zabel of Ellsworth, Illinois. He graduated from Ellsworth High School and farmed in McLean County most of his adult life. He married Betty L. Tallon on March 7, 1948 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington. The couple resided on the Zabel farm near Ellsworth most of their married life and they were long-time members of the Ellsworth Methodist Church.

Calvin was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; and a son, David, who passed away in infancy. He is survived by two daughters, Nancy (Sheldon) Thompson of Yorkville, Illinois, and Debbie (Ron) Hock of Valencia, California; five grandchildren, Shelly (John) Roland of Park Ridge, Dr. Nathan (Barb) Thompson of Yorkville, Rachel (Kurt) Thompson Gurka of Baker, West Virginia, Laura Hock of Valencia, California, and Christina (Gavin) Humason of Los Angeles, California, as well as seven great-grandchildren. Calvin loved his family, traveling, bird watching, and photography. He enjoyed listening to music, particularly hymns, and he was known for his sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ellsworth Methodist Church or Samaritan's Purse.