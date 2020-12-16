Carl Duane Martin

Aug. 18, 1958 - Dec. 9, 2020

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona - Carl Duane Martin, 62, of Scottsdale, Arizona, formerly of Normal, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in his home.

Funeral and interment will be held Thursday at noon, at East Lawn Cemetery in Bloomington. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with local arrangements.

Carl was born August 18, 1958 in Normal, a son of Carl L. Martin and Dollie L. Martin.

Carl was employed as an engineer at Audi-Cord Corp. of Normal. After moving to Scottsdale in 1991, he was employed at ALF Enterprises.

Carl was a loving husband and father. He is survived by a wife, Diane L. Martin; a son, Benjamin A. Martin; three stepchildren: Heather, Brooke and Brian; and five beloved stepgrandchildren: Eli, Noah, Beau, Brianna, and Nate. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Gary.