Carlene Francis Armes

Sept. 13, 1936 - Jan. 4, 2022

BLOOMINGTON - Carlene Francis Armes, 85, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 3:10 a.m. on January 4, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Hospital, Bloomington IL, after a short illness.

Honoring Carlene's wishes, cremation services will be provided by East Lawn Funeral Home 1102 Airport Road, Bloomington, IL. The family will celebrate her life at a later date. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.eastlawnmemorial.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Home Sweet Home Ministries.

Carlene was born to Victor and Margaret Olson in Bloomington, IL, on September 13, 1936. She married Jess Armes, Bloomington, IL, on May 19, 1954. They were married for 61-years before his passing.

She is survived by her three sons: Joseph (Denise), Normal, IL, Michael, Bloomington, IL, David, Bloomington, IL; grandchildren: Chris Armes, Bloomington, IL, Courtney Armes, Normal, IL; and one brother, John (Carol) Olson, Bloomington, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Carlene attended Bloomington Public Schools. Starting early in life, Carlene developed an unbeatable work ethic, going to school while working at the original Steak and Shake restaurant. She helped to support her parents and her brother. She bought him his first pair of blue suede shoes. To stay closer to her children while they attended school, she worked at Sheridan Grade School Cafeteria. Later to make extra money and support her husband and children, she cleaned houses privately. Later in life she worked at several nursing homes throughout Bloomington-Normal, taking pride in caring for the elderly, and helping to maintain their dignity. She made note of that to her family on many an occasion.

Like her husband Jess, her family was the most important thing in her life. She loved them unconditionally, especially her grandchildren. She made sure her home was always open to those who needed it throughout her years. Helping children in the neighborhood, ensuring they always had a place to eat. She would take in children whose parents couldn't support them.

She leaves a legacy of care and tenderness to those who are less fortunate. Even with her limited income, she made sure to donate to causes that reflected her own concerns about her hometown. The Home Sweet Home Ministries was a yearly donation, and she made note to her family that she always wished she could donate more.

She was the lynchpin of her family, and she will be dearly missed.