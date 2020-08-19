BLOOMINGTON - Carleton "Tex" Munday, 98, passed away peacefully Friday (Aug. 14, 2020) at Bickford of Bloomington. He was the son of Adlai S. and Elizabeth Smith Munday. Preceding him in death was his wife of 72 years, Virginia Collyer Munday, who passed away in 2016.

Carleton was beloved by his family, who were inspired by his honesty, loyalty, patience and positive outlook. His love of family, zest for life, and involvement in church and community was unwavering. He was a lifelong fan of the Cubs and the Fighting Illini. He loved playing golf, and even in his 90s his shots were consistently straight.

At the outbreak of World War II, Carleton enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps at the age of 21, where he served as a B-24 pilot, flying 51 missions in the China-Burma-India Theater. He was a proud veteran who epitomized the qualities of the Greatest Generation.

Carleton lived his last 50 years in Normal. He was employed by State Farm Insurance Company for 17 years until he retired in 1986. Prior to his move to Normal he worked for AT&T Long Lines in both Springfield and Peoria, for 29 years.

Surviving are three children: Gary (Lucille) Munday, El Paso, Texas; Sandy (Paul) Hickman, O'Fallon, Missouri; and Carla (Ed) Books, Bloomington; six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in Parkview Cemetery, Peoria. Condolences may be made at www.schmidthaller.com.

Memorial donations can be made in Carleton's name to Alzheimer's Association or Home Sweet Home Ministries, Bloomington.