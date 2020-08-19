Menu
Search
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Carleton Munday
1922 - 2020
BORN
May 11, 1922
DIED
August 14, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Carleton "Tex" Munday, 98, passed away peacefully Friday (Aug. 14, 2020) at Bickford of Bloomington. He was the son of Adlai S. and Elizabeth Smith Munday. Preceding him in death was his wife of 72 years, Virginia Collyer Munday, who passed away in 2016.

Carleton was beloved by his family, who were inspired by his honesty, loyalty, patience and positive outlook. His love of family, zest for life, and involvement in church and community was unwavering. He was a lifelong fan of the Cubs and the Fighting Illini. He loved playing golf, and even in his 90s his shots were consistently straight.

At the outbreak of World War II, Carleton enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps at the age of 21, where he served as a B-24 pilot, flying 51 missions in the China-Burma-India Theater. He was a proud veteran who epitomized the qualities of the Greatest Generation.

Carleton lived his last 50 years in Normal. He was employed by State Farm Insurance Company for 17 years until he retired in 1986. Prior to his move to Normal he worked for AT&T Long Lines in both Springfield and Peoria, for 29 years.

Surviving are three children: Gary (Lucille) Munday, El Paso, Texas; Sandy (Paul) Hickman, O'Fallon, Missouri; and Carla (Ed) Books, Bloomington; six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in Parkview Cemetery, Peoria. Condolences may be made at www.schmidthaller.com.

Memorial donations can be made in Carleton's name to Alzheimer's Association or Home Sweet Home Ministries, Bloomington.



Published by BLM Pantagraph on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.