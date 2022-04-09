Carol Ray Aberle

Aug. 20, 1936 - April 7, 2022

FAIRBURY - Carol Ray Aberle, 85, Fairbury, died at 9:22 a.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, at OSF St. James-John Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac.

Her funeral will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church, Fairbury with Pastor Paul Wier officiating. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury.

Visitation will be 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury and 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. Monday at the church. The family suggests memorials be given to the Carol Aberle memorial fund.

Mrs. Aberle was born August 20, 1936, in rural Chatsworth the daughter of Raymond and Norma Gillette Martin. She married Lloyd E. Aberle on August 7, 1955, in Chatsworth. He survives in Fairbury.

Other survivors include three sons: David L. (Carol) Aberle, Washington; Kent Aberle, Atlanta, GA; Brian (Audrey) Aberle, Eagle, CO; one daughter, Julie (Gregg) Timmons, Grapevine, TX; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; two sisters: Delores (Charles) Haberkorn, Fairbury; Shirley (Erwin) Krumwiede, Beardstown and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by one sister, Dorothy Hubly.

Mrs. Aberle was a 1954 graduate of Chatsworth High School and had been employed as a cook at the Prairie Central High School.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Fairbury its Mary Martha Circle and Happy Mediums. She enjoyed playing bridge and gardening. She was a member of the Fairbury Garden Club. She served on the Fairbury Fair Board and was a very active participate with its Floral Hall.

