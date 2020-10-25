Menu
Carol Elizabeth Friedman
1937 - 2020
BORN
December 31, 1937
DIED
October 21, 2020
HEWITT, TX - Carol Elizabeth (Zadra) Friedman, 82, of Hewitt, TX, formerly of Normal, IL, passed away in a local hospice facility.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Monday, October 26, 2020 at Saint Jerome Catholic Church with Father James as Celebrant. Rosary will be recited at 10:00 AM at the Church.

She was born to John B. and Katherine Aldridge Zadra in Jefferson City, TN. She was their second daughter. Carol was the granddaughter of Walter H. and Maude Aldridge. She married Thomas Baughan on June 7, 1958 in New York City. She later married Glenn L. Friedman on July 15, 1979 in Bloomington, IL, he survives.
Published by The Pantagraph from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
26
Rosary
10:00a.m.
Saint Jerome Catholic Church
Oct
26
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Saint Jerome Catholic Church
