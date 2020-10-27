Carol Elizabeth (Zadra) Friedman

Dec. 31, 1937 - Oct. 21, 2020

HEWITT, TX - Carol Elizabeth (Zadra) Friedman, 82, of Hewitt, TX, formerly of Normal, IL, passed away in a local hospice facility.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Monday, October 26, 2020 at Saint Jerome Catholic Church with Father James as Celebrant. Rosary will be recited at 10:00 AM at the Church.

She was born to John B. and Katherine Aldridge Zadra in Jefferson City, TN. She was their second daughter. Carol was the grand- daughter of Walter H. and Maude Aldridge. She married Thomas Baughan on June 7, 1958 in New York City. She later married Glenn L. Friedman on July 15, 1979 in Bloomington, IL, he survives.

Also surviving are one son, Craig Baughan (Linda) Bloomington, IL; three daughters: Theresa Farrell, Waco, TX, Cheryl Cleek (Ron), Miami Shores, FL, and Carolyn Lasher (Rick), Bloomington, IL; four step children; three grandchildren: Brent Baughan, Atlanta, Georgia, Ava Roper, and Thomas Moh both of Bloomington, and 10 step grandchildren. A private family burial will be Wednesday, October 28, 2020 with a memorial to be held at a later date. She was a devoted, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who will be greatly missed.