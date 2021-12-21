Carol J. Herdien

Oct. 21, 1930 - Dec. 18, 2021

PONTIAC - Carol J. Herdien, 91, of Pontiac, IL, passed away at 10:01 a.m. on December 18, 2021, at her home in Pontiac.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on January 7, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Pontiac, IL. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Burial will be at a later date in Mt. Pleasant Mausoleum in Kewanee, IL. Memorials in honor of Carol may be made to the First United Methodist Church in Pontiac. Calvert & Martin Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.

Carol was born October 21, 1930, in Chicago, Illinois, daughter of Walter and Elizabeth (Simpson) Herdien. She married Robert Charles Semmens on June 9, 1951, in Chicago, Illinois. They divorced in 1973 after 21 years of marriage. He preceded her in death.

She is survived by her daughters: Ruth (Don) Schlosser of Pontiac, Barbara (Bill) Reeves of Sun Prairie, WI; sons: Donald (Cynde Liffick) Semmens of Richmond, VA, Jeffrey (Billie Sue) Semmens of Pontiac; grandchildren: Makinzi and Payton Semmens; brother, Ken (Amy) Kingsley of Tucson, AZ; sisters: Kathy (Bill) Moore of CO; niece, Patricia (David) France of Novato, CA; great-nieces: Chloe and Charlotte. She was preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Bernice Herdien; sisters: Peg Koester and Karen Kingsley.

Carol was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Pontiac where she served as church secretary for many years and also taught Sunday school. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Pontiac Chapter. She worked as a legal secretary for Illinois Agricultural Association. She was a Girl Scout leader for many years.

