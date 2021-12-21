Menu
Carol J. Herdien
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Martin Funeral Homes
413 N Main St
Pontiac, IL

Carol J. Herdien

Oct. 21, 1930 - Dec. 18, 2021

PONTIAC - Carol J. Herdien, 91, of Pontiac, IL, passed away at 10:01 a.m. on December 18, 2021, at her home in Pontiac.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on January 7, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Pontiac, IL. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Burial will be at a later date in Mt. Pleasant Mausoleum in Kewanee, IL. Memorials in honor of Carol may be made to the First United Methodist Church in Pontiac. Calvert & Martin Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.

Carol was born October 21, 1930, in Chicago, Illinois, daughter of Walter and Elizabeth (Simpson) Herdien. She married Robert Charles Semmens on June 9, 1951, in Chicago, Illinois. They divorced in 1973 after 21 years of marriage. He preceded her in death.

She is survived by her daughters: Ruth (Don) Schlosser of Pontiac, Barbara (Bill) Reeves of Sun Prairie, WI; sons: Donald (Cynde Liffick) Semmens of Richmond, VA, Jeffrey (Billie Sue) Semmens of Pontiac; grandchildren: Makinzi and Payton Semmens; brother, Ken (Amy) Kingsley of Tucson, AZ; sisters: Kathy (Bill) Moore of CO; niece, Patricia (David) France of Novato, CA; great-nieces: Chloe and Charlotte. She was preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Bernice Herdien; sisters: Peg Koester and Karen Kingsley.

Carol was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Pontiac where she served as church secretary for many years and also taught Sunday school. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Pontiac Chapter. She worked as a legal secretary for Illinois Agricultural Association. She was a Girl Scout leader for many years.

This obituary can be read and guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
First United Methodist Church
Pontiac, IL
Jan
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
First United Methodist Church
Pontiac, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert & Martin Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
My sympathy to Carol´s family. I knew Carol many years working as a legal secretary in Bloomington and together as members of McLean Co Legal Secretaries, Illinois Legal Secretaries and Nat´l Assoc of Legal Secretaries. We attended many meetings and conventions together. Carol was a great friend and will be greatly missed from her many legal secretary friends.
Claire Eichelberger, ElPaso, IL
Friend
January 5, 2022
My condolences to the family. One of my favorite memories of Carol was when she worked on costumes for PTHS musicals. She spent hours on my Fruma Sarah costume for Fiddler On The Roof in the early 1970´s. Such a sweet lady.
Mary Lou (Knudson) Bevers
December 21, 2021
