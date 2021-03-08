Carol Sue Koehl

March 9, 1936 - March 5, 2021

FAIRBURY – Carol Sue Koehl, 84 of Fairbury, passed away at 10:25pm, Friday March 5, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Regional Medical Center, Normal surrounded by her children.

A public graveside service will be held at 11:00am, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at South Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury, with mask and social distancing protocols. Pastor Jeremy Latzke will be officiating.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury is in charge of arrangements.

The family suggests memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chenoa, SELCAS or Fairview Haven.

Carol was born March 9, 1936, in Fairbury, the daughter of Frederick H. and Verna L. Gitchell Schenck. She married Maurice J. Koehl on August 2, 1964 in Chenoa. He proceeded her in death on March 5, 2017.

Survivors include a daughter, Jill E. (Mike Monahan) Koehl, Arcola, IL; a son, Andrew J. (Jennifer) Koehl, Greensburg, PA; a granddaughter, Heidi Sue Koehl; five sisters-in-law: Bernice Cox, Velda Huette and Gladys Koehl of Fairbury, Janita Koehl of Rittman, Ohio and Shirley Schenck of Bloomington; and her cousin, Barbara J. Peterson of Lowell, Indiana.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Frederick H. Schenck.

Carol was raised south of Weston on the family farm in Yates Township and attended the Cottonwood one-room schoolhouse near her home for the majority of her elementary education, graduating from Chenoa High School in 1954. She was a 1959 graduate of the Walther Memorial School of Nursing in Chicago, IL and became a registered nurse.

After being employed for a time in Chicago, she took a nursing position at the physician office of Dr. Russell L. Oyer in Chenoa where she worked until 1970. She later worked as an RN at the Helen Lewis Smith Pavilion in Fairbury, caring for the community's elderly residents for over 18 years, before retiring.

Carol was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chenoa. She enjoyed the outdoors and loved spending time with her family and friends. Above all, she devoted her life to caring for others.

The family would like to thank the relatives, friends, and healthcare providers who have graciously returned the same care and kindness to her.

A private family church service will also be held. The recording of that service will be available on the Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Facebook page, Wednesday afternoon. An online registry is available at

