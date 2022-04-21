Menu
Carol J. McGraw
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
127 South Logan Street
Lincoln, IL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Graveside service
Apr, 22 2022
10:00a.m.
Bethel Cemetery
Send Flowers

Carol J. McGraw

June 14, 1935 - April 18, 2022

BLOOMINGTON - Carol J. McGraw, 86, formerly of Emden, IL, passed away at Carriage Crossing in Bloomington, IL, on Monday, April 18, 2022.

Carol was born on June 14, 1935, in Emden, IL, the daughter of Henry and Geraldine (Matlock) Klokkenga. She first married Carol Lee Lambert, who passed in 1958; then later married David L. McGraw, who passed in 2013.

She is survived by her son, David D. (Tara) McGraw; and grandchildren: Brandon and Rachel Anderson.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Carol Lee; second husband, David; and her granddaughter, Lily Anna McGraw.

As a 1953 graduate of Hartsburg Emden High School, and 1957 graduate of Illinois State University, Carol went on to teach English at Hopedale High School and Delavan High School. Carol enjoyed cooking, was an avid reader, and was a faithful member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Emden, IL. Most of all, Carol loved her family.

Graveside services for Carol will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Bethel Cemetery in Emden, IL, with Pastor Brandon Current officiating. Memorials may be made in Carol's name to The Alzheimer's Association. Services have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln.


Published by The Pantagraph on Apr. 21, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
22
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Bethel Cemetery
Emden, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.