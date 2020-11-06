Carol (Adair) Obert

Sept. 10, 1937 - Nov. 4, 2020

GIBSON CITY - Carol (Adair) Obert of Gibson City, IL passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday November 4, 2020 surround by her loving family.

A visitation will be held 2:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Rosen-baum Funeral Home in Gibson City with social distancing measures to be observed.

A private family service will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Gibson City with burial at Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City.

Carol was born on September 10, 1937 to Oren and Katherine Adair of Mendon, IL. She is survived by her husband/best friend Paul Obert, a daughter Kathy Brown of Bloomington IL and a son Kyle(Teresa) Obert of Gibson City, IL. Also surviving are eight grandchildren: Elisabeth Byrd of Louisville, MS; Emily (Brandon) Vercruysse of Bloomington, IL; Melissa (Haden) Gragson of Oxford, MS; Jenny(Scott) Davis of Bloomington, IL; Tom (Sarah) McCall of Gibson City, IL; Konnor (Chrissy) Obert of Gibson City, IL; Nicole McGuire (Chris Hamelberg) of Champaign, IL; Wade McGuire (Kristen Long) of Champaign, IL as well as 18 great grandchildren. A sister, Kay Dempsey from Quincy is also surviving. She was preceded in death by two children: Kevin and Kim as well as one brother, Kenneth Adair; and three sisters: Marilyn Woodworth, Bernice Rogers, and Velma Bruening. Also preceding her in death was a son-in-law, Mark Brown.

Carol was a graduate of Mendon High School where she was active in band, a drum majorette, and an avid pianist. This is also where she met the love of her life, Paul, and they were married on February 11, 1956. They lived in the Quincy, IL area for many years where Carol was a copywriter for WTAD Radio and KHQA TV. She was also very active in The St. Francis Elementary School PTA. After their move to Gibson City in 1972, she was a dedicated volunteer at The Gibson City Community Hospital and served in many capacities at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She and Paul loved golfing and Carol especially was fond of her dear friends in her bridge circle. Carol and Paul also loved traveling together and Carol excelled in planning so many fun, extended family vacations! Paul also credits her as his loyal and motivating "partner" in his business with Central Petroleum Company (CenPeCo) for over 50 years.

We will mostly remember her, however, for her beautiful ability to show unconditional love and perseverance in caring for her family and friends. She always served with a selfless smile and positive attitude.

In lieu of flowers, family requests that memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Shriner's Hospital for Children or Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

