Carol Sue Vaughan
FUNERAL HOME
Duffy-Pils Memorial Home - Fairbury - Fairbury
100 W. Maple St.
Fairbury, IL

Carol Sue Vaughan

June 24, 1936 - March 13, 2021

FAIRBURY - Carol Sue Vaughan, 84, Fairbury, died at 9:40 am Saturday, March 13, 2021 at her residence, Fairbury with her husband, Frank by her side.

Carol was born June 24, 1936 in Fairbury, IL the daughter of Arnold Kerley and Thelma Louise Hodges Huddleston. She married Frank Vaughan on December 5, 1952 in Fairbury. He survives in Fairbury.

Other survivors include three children: Gail McWhorter, Lakewood, WA, Mark (Kathy) Vaughan, Beecher, IL, Donna Hammond, Goldsboro, NC; two brothers: Jerry (Kathy) Huddleston, Fairbury, Ronald (Karabeth) Huddleston, Thomaston, GA; twelve grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by two brothers and two daughters, Phyllis Miller and Joanne Davis and one grandson, Geoff Davis.

Carol was a homemaker and had previously worked as a secretary at Central Illinois Truck, Bloomington. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Fairbury.

Visitation will be 8:30 AM to 10:00 AM Tuesday, March 16, 2021 followed by a funeral service at 10:00 AM both at the First Baptist Church, Fairbury. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury. The family suggests memorials be given to the First Baptist Church, Fairbury. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury is assisting with arrangements.

A guest registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Viewing
8:30a.m. - 10:00a.m.
First Baptist Church of Fairbury
701 North 7th Street, Fairbury, IL
Mar
16
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
First Baptist Church of Fairbury
701 North 7th Street, Fairbury, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Duffy-Pils Memorial Home - Fairbury - Fairbury
Condolences from Don, Larry, Kae, Les and families. God has opened his arms and welcomed her home.
Kae Rassbach
Family
March 16, 2021
