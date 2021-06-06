Carole Denise Erwin

HUDSON - Carole Denise Erwin, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 30, 2021 at her home in Hudson after a brief illness.

She was born in 1947 to Wilma Irene and Forrest Wayne Erwin and attended schools in Champaign and Normal. She graduated from Normal Community High School in 1965 and later from Illinois State University.

Surviving are: her husband, Steven Bethel, whom she married in 2004; his children: Wes (Amber) and Sarah (Josh); her sisters: Janet of Albuquerque and Linda (Keith) of Champaign; her brother, Gary (Sally) of Bloomington; and her aunt Ruth.

Carole was first and always a horsewoman, having begun entering and even organizing horse shows with her fellow equestrians while she was still in high school. She also was raising and training her own horses, even during a brief residence in Asmara, Ethiopia, during her first marriage.

An English major at ISU, she was also an avid reader of both fiction and nonfiction, all her life. She loved antiquing and she and her husband were renovating a nineteenth-century house in Bloomington at the time of her death.

Memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society, an animal shelter, or organization of the donors choosing.

A private family celebration of life will be at a later date. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Carole's family would like to thank the staff at Carle Cancer Center, Urbana for their help and support.

