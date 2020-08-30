DWIGHT - Carolyn M. Harty, 82, of Dwight, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, at 10:28 p.m. at her residence in Dwight.

Services will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. from St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pontiac with Father Adam Cesarek officiating. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Ransom.

Visitation will be Wednesday, September 2, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac with a 3:30 p.m. rosary to be recited.

Hager Memorial Home, Dwight is in charge of arrangements.

Carolyn was born January 5, 1938, in Ottawa, IL to Earling and Rita (Downey) Nelson. She married Robert G. Harty on March 17, 1961. He passed away February 18, 1991.

She is survived by her children, Bob (Patti Jo) Harty of Pontiac, Kevin Harty of Wheaton, Karen (Mike) Powers of Peoria, Michael (Karie) Harty of Lexington, KY, Marsha (Kevin) Murphy of Dwight, Kerri (Tom) Brady of LaSalle, Tim (Inga) Harty of Rock Island; brothers, Ronnie (Sharon) Nelson of Lockport and Roger (Brenda) Nelson of Morris; grandchildren, Katelyn, Kelsi, Kevin, Taylor, Thalen, Ryan, Paige, Kamari, Azalea, Hali, Toni, Levi, Kelli, Patrick, Jillian, Nicole, Makenzie, Kassidy, John, Ryan, Morgan and Quinn; and nine great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; two sisters, twin Marilyn Yankey and Jane Majcina.

Carolyn was a graduate of Ottawa High School, class of 1956. She had helped her husband with the family farm most of her life and was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Dwight. Carolyn was well known for never missing an event or an occasion by sending a greeting card.

Memorials may be made to Joliet Hospice or to the charity of the donor's choice.

