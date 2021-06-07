Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carolyn J. Nobles
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
201 South Center Street
Clinton, IL

Carolyn J. Nobles

Oct. 6, 1942 - June 4, 2021

CLINTON - Carolyn J. Nobles, 78 of Clinton, IL passed away 12:50 PM June 4, 2021 at the Warner Hospital and Health Services, Clinton, IL.

Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL with Cody Monkman officiating. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Carolyn J. Nobles Memorial Fund c/o Carol Arteman.

Carolyn was born October 6, 1942 in Lane, IL the daughter of Darrell L. and Fleta (Duff) Moody. She married G.A. Nobles September 4, 1981 in Clinton, IL. He passed away September 11, 2019.

Survivors include her children, Paul Harris, Diane Morris, Tommy Harris, and Carol Arteman; stepchildren, Carla Anderson and Blake Nobles; 16 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ronald Moody and Marilyn Brewer.

he was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings, Patricia Butler and Donald Moody.

Carolyn retired from Eureka in Bloomington, IL. She enjoyed traveling and sitting on her front porch. She was a loving and giving person, who loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren very much. Her family was the most important to her.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com


Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Oak Park Cemetery
Clinton, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.