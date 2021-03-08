Menu
Carolyn Waller
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL

Carolyn Waller

Jan. 2, 1938 - March 5, 2021

TOWANDA - Carolyn Waller, 83, of Towanda, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021 at The Loft, Normal.

A private celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, is charge of arrangements.

She is survived by her children: Richard Waller, Towanda; and Cindy (Ronald) Wade, Colfax; a granddaughter, Caitlyn (Vince) Agans; one brother and two sisters: Robert McClure, Goodfield; Anita (Ken) Schertz, Bloomington; and Donna (John) Fata of Michigan.

She was born on January 2, 1938 in Woodford County a daughter of Cecil and Nova Metzger McClure. She married Raymond L. Waller on June 24, 1956 in Carlock. He preceded her in death on September 2, 1995. She farmed along side her husband in the Merna and Towanda area.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Joanna (my wife) and I send condolences to Bob, Anita, and Donna. I recall pleasant times at Cecil and Nova´s house many, many years ago.
Jim Weirman
March 9, 2021
I was sad to learn of the passing of Aunt Carolyn. She was always extremely pleasant to talk to and her work ethic was unsurpassed. My condolences to Rich, Cindy, Ron and the entire family. Sincerely, Bill McClure
Bill McClure
March 8, 2021
