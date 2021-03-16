Menu
Carroll Ehlers
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021

Carroll Ehlers

Nov. 5, 1926 - March 5, 2021

BOISE, Idaho - Carroll Ehlers passed away March 5, 2021 in Boise Idaho. He was born November 5, 1926 to Carl and Linda Ehlers in Arrowsmith, Illinois.

Carroll is survived by his wife Darlene in Boise; his children: Ron (Pamela) Ehlers, MO, Terry (Pat) Ehlers, Grassvalley, CA, Steve (Julie) Ehlers, Watseka, IL, Kathy Wilson, Kentland, IN, Nancy Flowers Bradley, IL, and Becky Hook, Crescent City, IL; his brother Russell (Diane) Ehlers in Elliott, IL; sisters: Eileen Able in Bloomington, IL, Bonnie (Charles) Ribbe in Heyworth, IL, and Norma (Douglas) George in Champaign, IL; numerous grandchildren; great grandchildren; and great great grandchildren. Also four step children. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Roger and Gordon; sisters-in-law: Betty and Darlene.

There will be no service. Cremation rites accorded.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 16, 2021.
