Catherine ("Cat") Louise Savage

Oct. 31, 1948 - Sept. 9, 2021

MONTROSE, California - Catherine ("Cat") Louise Savage of Sun Valley, California, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021. She was being well cared for at Verdugo Hills Hospital in Montrose, California.

Cat was especially known for bringing a spirit of liveliness, joy, good cheer and good communication to everyone she interacted with, socially and professionally.

Catherine was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Frank J. McBride and Marguerite Uehlein. The family moved a few years later to Decatur, Illinois. They were members of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish. Catherine was a proud member of the Girl Scouts of America. She was educated at St. Theresa High School, Danville Area Community College and Southern Illinois University, Carbondale.

Over the years, Catherine held professional technical and administrative positions with the Church of Scientology of Missouri, Church of Scientology Los Angeles, Narconon Newport Beach and Narconon Western United States. She was a trained Scientology counselor and a certified drug rehabilitation specialist. She retired about eight years ago.

In her retirement years, Catherine very much enjoyed painting.

Cat is survived by her husband, Charles Savage and their two daughters: Mollie and Nora, as well as brothers: Tom, Michael, Patrick and John, and sisters: Mary Anne and Rose.