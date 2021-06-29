Menu
Cecil L. Folks Jr.
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Summers-Kistler Funeral Home
205 East Elm Street
Olney, IL

Cecil L. Folks, Jr.

April 27, 1945 - June 24, 2021

LAWRENCEVILLE - Cecil L. Folks, Jr., 76, of Lawrenceville, formerly of Bloomington-Normal, Illinois, died on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at his home.

Cecil was born on April 27, 1945 in Bloomington, Illinois, the son of Cecil L. Folks, Sr. and Helen (Terven). He married Charlotte Worstell on November 1, 1968 in Bloomington, IL, and she survives.

Cecil was a computer programmer and owned Dreamweavers Dbase Systems. He loved spending time with friends and family and volunteered his time with prison ministries out of Peoria. Cecil was a member of Crossroads Church in Bloomington, Illinois, and he was a member of Al-Anon for over 20 years. He enjoyed camping, fishing, sailing, reading all types of books and magazines, writing computer programs, and taking vacations with his family. Cecil was a loving, caring, and devoted husband, dad, and Papa, and he will be missed by all those that knew and loved him.

Cecil is survived by his wife of 52 years, Charlotte Folks; daughter, Denise Ann Drzewiecki and husband, Scott of Vincennes, IN; son, Kevin Folks of Lawrenceville, IL; grandchildren: Ryan (Chelsea) Worstell, Ravyn (Frank) Thompson-Worstell, and Skylynn Drzewiecki; great-grandchildren: London and Kingston; sister, Mary Folks; brothers: Roger and Carl Folks; and several nieces and nephews.

Cecil was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ray Folks.

A Visitation will be held for friends and family of Cecil on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney.

Memorials can be made to Wounded Warrior Project.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Summers-Kistler Funeral Home
205 East Elm Street, Olney, IL
Summers-Kistler Funeral Home
Char, I know that I am quite late, but I want you to know that I remember you and Cecil very well. I will never forget how you both looked out for me, and always kept me in your Prayers. Please know that in this Moment, both You and Cecil are in mine, and that I Pray that God's Love and Blessings be with You Always. Amen. (Kurt) Bruno Biava
Bruno Biava
Work
January 10, 2022
Char, so sorry to hear about Cecil. Rachael just called to tell me Tommy saw the obit. It sucks. We will keep Cecil and you in our prayers. If you come near Downs sometime, give me a call and you can stop and see us, we live here with Gretchen, Jay and JJ and twins Madelyn and Evelyn. We still miss you guys. We don't go much of anywhere anymore. If we go south I will call you. My phone is 309 838-5962.
Michael A Wefer Sr.
Friend
June 30, 2021
Charlotte, I am so sorry to learn of Cecil's passing. Please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers. In Christ's love, Debbie.
Deborah (Van Horn) Watt
June 30, 2021
So sorry for your loss, I remember Cecil as an older cousin and his parents well. There aren't many of us left. Please know that our prayers are with you.
Diana L Woith (Folks)
June 29, 2021
