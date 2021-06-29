Cecil L. Folks, Jr.

April 27, 1945 - June 24, 2021

LAWRENCEVILLE - Cecil L. Folks, Jr., 76, of Lawrenceville, formerly of Bloomington-Normal, Illinois, died on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at his home.

Cecil was born on April 27, 1945 in Bloomington, Illinois, the son of Cecil L. Folks, Sr. and Helen (Terven). He married Charlotte Worstell on November 1, 1968 in Bloomington, IL, and she survives.

Cecil was a computer programmer and owned Dreamweavers Dbase Systems. He loved spending time with friends and family and volunteered his time with prison ministries out of Peoria. Cecil was a member of Crossroads Church in Bloomington, Illinois, and he was a member of Al-Anon for over 20 years. He enjoyed camping, fishing, sailing, reading all types of books and magazines, writing computer programs, and taking vacations with his family. Cecil was a loving, caring, and devoted husband, dad, and Papa, and he will be missed by all those that knew and loved him.

Cecil is survived by his wife of 52 years, Charlotte Folks; daughter, Denise Ann Drzewiecki and husband, Scott of Vincennes, IN; son, Kevin Folks of Lawrenceville, IL; grandchildren: Ryan (Chelsea) Worstell, Ravyn (Frank) Thompson-Worstell, and Skylynn Drzewiecki; great-grandchildren: London and Kingston; sister, Mary Folks; brothers: Roger and Carl Folks; and several nieces and nephews.

Cecil was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ray Folks.

A Visitation will be held for friends and family of Cecil on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney.

Memorials can be made to Wounded Warrior Project.