Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Chad Aaron Fox
1971 - 2021
BORN
1971
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL

Chad Aaron Fox

BLOOMINGTON - Chad Aaron Fox, 50, of Bloomington, passed away December 15, 2021 in Bloomington.

A celebration of Chad's life will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Victory Church, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Michelle Fox.

Surviving are his wife, Michelle; children: Whitney (Kevin) Craig and Jamie Fox; two granddaughters: Lilian and Mackenzei; his mother, Terry Fox; a brother, Jereme (Jamie) Fox; and half-brother, Roy (Kris) Larson; and mother-in-law, Gayle Dwyer.

To view the complete obituary, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Victory Church
Bloomington, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Chad was an inspiration to my life, and always said something to make me laugh, I have learned how to smile, as he always smiled
Glenda D Lafever
Family
December 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results