Chad Aaron Fox

BLOOMINGTON - Chad Aaron Fox, 50, of Bloomington, passed away December 15, 2021 in Bloomington.

A celebration of Chad's life will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Victory Church, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Michelle Fox.

Surviving are his wife, Michelle; children: Whitney (Kevin) Craig and Jamie Fox; two granddaughters: Lilian and Mackenzei; his mother, Terry Fox; a brother, Jereme (Jamie) Fox; and half-brother, Roy (Kris) Larson; and mother-in-law, Gayle Dwyer.

