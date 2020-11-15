Chad M. Campbell

July 27, 1963 - Nov. 10, 2020

NORMAL - Chad M. Campbell, 57, of Normal, passed away at 6:56 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

A Celebration Of Life will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at College Park Christian Church in Normal. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Central Illinois Humane Society in Normal.

Chad was born on July 27, 1963 in Bloomington, a son to Jack M. and Sharon I. Moffitt Campbell. He married Lisa Wiles on October 5, 2002, she survives.

Also surviving are his children: Amanda (Anthony) Roland of Danvers, and Robert (Karli) Tucker of Carlock, and a brother, Rick Campbell of Normal. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Braden, Macey, Wyatt, Rylee, and Colton.

Chad was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be greatly missed.

Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.