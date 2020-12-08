Menu
Charlene Lindauer
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Homes
302 E Lincoln St
Saybrook, IL

Charlene Lindauer

Oct. 2, 1928 - Dec. 6, 2020

SAYBROOK - Charlene Lindauer, 92, of Saybrook, IL, passed away at 4:07 A.M. Sunday, December 6, 2020, at the Villas of Holly Brook, Towanda Barnes Road, Bloomington, IL.

A private family graveside service will be held at on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. at St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Anchor, IL, with Pastor Jim Davis officiating. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 16576 N 4000 E Rd., Anchor, IL 61720. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home Saybrook, IL is assisting the family with arrangements.

Charlene was born October 2, 1928, in Gilman, IL, a daughter of Elmer and Marie McMillan Seibring. She married Donald Benjamin Lindauer on June 19, 1948, in Paxton, IL. He passed away on October 12, 1990.

Charlene is survived by her daughters: Chare Robinson of Saybrook, IL; Tina (Mike) Fugate of Sycamore, IL; Taresa Lindauer of Heyworth, IL; daughter-in-law, Allyson Lindauer of Westchester, PA; seven grandchildren, Sheila Mahon; Angie Wanserski; Dani Horst; Heather Seldal; Skylar Fugate; Jennifer Lindauer; Jacob Lindauer; two step-grandchildren: Krystina and Justin; seven great-grandchildren; siblings: Clark (Carol) Seibring of Ludlow, IL; Clyde Seibring of Fort Pierce, Florida; two sisters-in-law: Janet Lindauer of Gibson City, IL and Alyce Seibring of Paxton, IL; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Donald E. Lindauer; parents; two brothers: Eugene and Rollie Seibring and son-in-law, Don Robinson.

Charlene was a member of the St. John's Lutheran Church, Anchor, IL.

The family would like to thank the Villas of Holly Brook, Towanda Barnes Road, Bloomington, IL and Carle BroMenn Hospice for their excellent care for Charlene.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery
Anchor, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Chare, sorry to hear of your loss, we have our sympathy
Bob Kindred
December 10, 2020
We are very sorry to hear that your mom passed. Our prayers are with you.
Peggy Clark
December 9, 2020
Tina and family so sorry to hear about your Mom Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
Bev Heavilin Baker
December 9, 2020
Sorry to hear of your Mothers passing. You are in our prayers.
Jim & Wilma Streenz, 218 Thrush Ave. Sebring, Fla 33870
December 8, 2020
I am sooo sorry to learn of Charlene´s passing. She is such a sweetheart and heaven definitely gained an angel She was such a cherished friend to my mom Florence Hensen. My condolences to all her family
Ginnie Teuscher
December 8, 2020
