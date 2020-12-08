Charlene Lindauer

Oct. 2, 1928 - Dec. 6, 2020

SAYBROOK - Charlene Lindauer, 92, of Saybrook, IL, passed away at 4:07 A.M. Sunday, December 6, 2020, at the Villas of Holly Brook, Towanda Barnes Road, Bloomington, IL.

A private family graveside service will be held at on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. at St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Anchor, IL, with Pastor Jim Davis officiating. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 16576 N 4000 E Rd., Anchor, IL 61720. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home Saybrook, IL is assisting the family with arrangements.

Charlene was born October 2, 1928, in Gilman, IL, a daughter of Elmer and Marie McMillan Seibring. She married Donald Benjamin Lindauer on June 19, 1948, in Paxton, IL. He passed away on October 12, 1990.

Charlene is survived by her daughters: Chare Robinson of Saybrook, IL; Tina (Mike) Fugate of Sycamore, IL; Taresa Lindauer of Heyworth, IL; daughter-in-law, Allyson Lindauer of Westchester, PA; seven grandchildren, Sheila Mahon; Angie Wanserski; Dani Horst; Heather Seldal; Skylar Fugate; Jennifer Lindauer; Jacob Lindauer; two step-grandchildren: Krystina and Justin; seven great-grandchildren; siblings: Clark (Carol) Seibring of Ludlow, IL; Clyde Seibring of Fort Pierce, Florida; two sisters-in-law: Janet Lindauer of Gibson City, IL and Alyce Seibring of Paxton, IL; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Donald E. Lindauer; parents; two brothers: Eugene and Rollie Seibring and son-in-law, Don Robinson.

Charlene was a member of the St. John's Lutheran Church, Anchor, IL.

The family would like to thank the Villas of Holly Brook, Towanda Barnes Road, Bloomington, IL and Carle BroMenn Hospice for their excellent care for Charlene.